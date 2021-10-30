Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

