Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

EGBN opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.