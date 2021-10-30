Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Sell

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.94.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.