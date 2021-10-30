Zacks Investment Research Lowers FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. FedNat has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Research analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FedNat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FedNat by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

