Zacks Investment Research Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $269.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the past four quarters. The company enjoys a solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings will likely benefit from growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Consistent share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and drive the bottom line. Meanwhile, high expenses put pressure on the company's bottom line, and high debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risk is also a concern for IQVIA Holdings .”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of IQV opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

