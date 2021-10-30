Zacks Investment Research Lowers State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Sell

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

STFC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

