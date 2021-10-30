Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

