Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to “Buy”

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.