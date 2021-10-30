Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to “Buy”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. 2,140,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.47, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.