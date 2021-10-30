Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

