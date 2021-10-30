Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $524,781.12 and approximately $41,551.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00069832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.04 or 1.00053537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.14 or 0.06939538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.