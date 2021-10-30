Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00251064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00104073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00125554 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

