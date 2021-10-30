Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zendesk updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $17.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,667,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,778. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.70.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

