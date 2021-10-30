Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

