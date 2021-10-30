Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $83.38 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.16 or 0.00455961 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.44 or 0.01034165 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,226,643,131 coins and its circulating supply is 11,935,175,978 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

