ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.47

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $91.90 million and $6.65 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00069645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.76 or 1.00453430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.84 or 0.06931338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00022981 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

