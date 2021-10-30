ZrCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $820,356.50 and $486.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.