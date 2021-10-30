Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $40.70 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

