Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $362.06 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $287.65 and a 1 year high of $547.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.28.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

