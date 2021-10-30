Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 17,200 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after buying an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

MDT stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

