Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 20,200 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

