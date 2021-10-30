Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.70 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMT stock opened at $332.32 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.
Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
