Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.70 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $332.32 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

