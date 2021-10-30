Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $83.03 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

