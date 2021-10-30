Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 496.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 352,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.