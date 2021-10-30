Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 147,402 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

VCSH stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

