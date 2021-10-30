Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

