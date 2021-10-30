Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.