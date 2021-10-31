-$0.04 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.13). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on HITI shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

