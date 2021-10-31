-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million.

Several research firms have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,099,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,288,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

AVIR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 1,583,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $963.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.