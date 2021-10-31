-$0.07 EPS Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

