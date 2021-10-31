-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

