-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NAUT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

