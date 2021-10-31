-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $962.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

