$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holley.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,312. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55.

