$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.73, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

