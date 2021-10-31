$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 330,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

