$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE VIST traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 493,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,869. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $554.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

