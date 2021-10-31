-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 317,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,561. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

