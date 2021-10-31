$0.31 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,739,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,708. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.