-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

