-$0.35 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 255,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,624. The stock has a market cap of $362.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

