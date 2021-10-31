-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.57). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aravive by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $73.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.07.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

