$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Oct 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 2,401,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The GEO Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 73,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 284,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

