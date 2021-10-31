-$0.65 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NRIX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $528,078 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,155,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.