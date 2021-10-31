-$0.65 EPS Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NRIX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $528,078 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,155,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.