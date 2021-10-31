$0.92 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

