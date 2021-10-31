0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.39

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. 0Chain has a market cap of $18.73 million and $706,802.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

