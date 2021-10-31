$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

