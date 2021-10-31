$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.