$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,487. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

