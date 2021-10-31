$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 788,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

