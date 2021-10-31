$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.07. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The firm has a market cap of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

